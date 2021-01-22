UFC megastar Conor McGregor’s staggering career earnings have been revealed, with the lucrative boxing crossover bout with Floyd Mayweather unsurprisingly pocketing Notorious the most cash.

Ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier this weekend, the Irish fighter was seen showing off his new £740,000 night sky watch as he arrived by yacht in Abu Dhabi, with McGregor expected to take home another huge purse after his much-anticipated return to the Octagon.

According to The Mirror, McGregor’s earnings started back in 2013 as he beat Marcus Brimage thanks to a first-round knockout. He pocketed £55,000 after victory in Sweden, before his earnings started to skyrocket in future fights.

His two blockbuster bouts with Nate Diaz in 2016 saw the Dublin-born fighter pick up over £3 million. Fights with Eddie Alvarez, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Cerrone all paid out over £2 million, while his record-breaking boxing clash with Floyd Mayweather saw McGregor take home an eye-watering £72 million.

To put that figure into context, Arsenal paid the same amount for winger Nicolas Pepe.

The southpaw fighter, who has a professional MMA record of 22-4, has picked up a number of Performance of the Night bonuses alongside a long-standing Reebok partnership which has helped see his earnings rise.

Below are his full earnings thanks to The Mirror.

UFC (2013-2021)

*Does not include any PPV earnings

UFC on Fuel TV: April 6, 2013 vs Marcus Brimage – £55,000 (£6,000 purse, $6,000 win bonus, £43,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: August 17, 2013 vs Max Holloway – £18,000 (£9,000 purse, £9,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: July 19, 2014 vs Diego Brandao – £60,000 (£12,000 purse, £12,000 win bonus, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 178: September 27, 2014 vs Dustin Poirier – £146,000 £55,000 purse, £55,000 win bonus, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: January 18, 2015 vs Denis Siver – £160,000 £62,000 purse, £62,000 win bonus, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 189: July 11, 2015 vs Chad Mendes – £423,000 (£365,000 purse, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus, £22,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194: December 12, 2015 vs Jose Aldo – £431,000 (£365,000 purse, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196: March 5, 2016 vs Nate Diaz – £796,000 (£730,000 purse, £36,000 Fight of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202: August 20, 2016 vs Nate Diaz – £2,266,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £36,000 Fight of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205: November 12, 2016 vs Eddie Alvarez – £2,266,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £36,000 Fight of the Night bonus, £30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 229: October 6, 2018 vs Khabib Nurmagomedov – £2,186,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £22,000 fight week incentive pay, £36,000 fine for post-fight brawl)

UFC 246: January 18, 2020 vs Donald Cerrone – £2,243,000 (£2,200,000 purse, £36,000 Performance of the Night bonus, £7,000 fight week incentive pay)

Boxing (2017)

Professional debut: August 26, 2017 vs Floyd Mayweather - £72,000,000 (£62,000,000 purse, £10,000,000 sponsorship)

