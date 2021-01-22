Conor McGregor has completed the weigh-in for his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Saturday, and looks in fight-ready shape.

The Irishman tipped the scales at 155lbs – defined as championship weight – during the weigh-in, which was held at 11am GMT this morning.

Poirier, meanwhile, gained a marginal edge on 'Notorious', weighing in at 156lbs.

McGregor’s weight is 15lbs lower than the number he recorded before his last fight against Donald Cerrone in January 2020, which McGregor won by virtue of a first-round technical knockout.

It is, in fact, his lowest recorded weight in the UFC since 2016, when he took on Eddie Alvarez at lightweight level and weighed in at the same figure of 155lbs. His 2017 boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr saw that number increase to 153lbs.

The Poirier fight will be McGregor’s first entry into the lightweight class since his clash with Alvarez. On that occasion, the Irishman made history in becoming the first fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions, simultaneously.

The winner of Saturday’s fight could well take on Khabib Nurmagomedov, if the Russian elects to return the sport following his announced retirement back in October.

Khabib met with UFC president Dana White last week, and it was subsequently revealed that he would be willing to fight ‘one last time’ against the star performer at UFC 257.

That is likely to be against either McGregor or Poirier, although the other fight that takes star billing at the event sees New Zealand’s Dan Hooker take on Michael Chandler.

The two fighters also completed their weigh-in this morning, and both tipped the scales at 156lbs.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Matt Fravola and Ottman Azaitar face off in the third lightweight class of the evening, on what is set to be a bumper night of action in the Octagon.

