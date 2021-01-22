Liverpool are broken.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a wretched run of form and haven’t scored in their previous four matches.

They now find themselves six points behind league leaders Manchester United and, on Wednesday night, lost their 68-game unbeaten record at Anfield.

The side who destroyed that record? Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s men travelled to Merseyside and held firm for the majority of the match. They then went up the other end late on and Ashley Barnes won a penalty for a foul by Alisson. Barnes picked himself up and consigned Liverpool to their third defeat of the season.

No Liverpool player covered themselves in glory but one man who was receiving plenty of criticism come full-time was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back has struggled at times this season and that was the case once again on Thursday night.

Alexander-Arnold attempted 18 crosses from open goal with zero of them finding a teammate. One attempt from 21 in total did reach a red shirt.

That makes him the only player in the Premier League across the last five seasons to not complete a single cross with 12+ attempts in a game. While no player has attempted more crosses in the Premier League this season.

Not only that but the £99 million rated man also gave the ball away 39 times. Just two weeks ago in the loss to Southampton, he set a new Premier League 2020/21 record by conceding possession 38 times.

Oh dear.

And now, a video of his terrible performance against Burnley has emerged. It's not a good watch...

Recently, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told to defend Alexander-Arnold's form this season stating there were plenty of reasons for it.

“That’s normal if you play football in public and have people used to the level Trent showed over the last three or four years, since he started playing with us pretty much, then that’s normal,” Klopp said.

“In a game like this it was an obvious case of not his best game, he knows this. We know that and that’s clear.

“There are explanations for this season if you want. But he had good games as well absolutely and helped us a lot at different moment.

“The reason is, he was out for a while with early Covid and had an injury that didn’t help.

“He had no pre-season really. After with the quality he has and the situation we were in he played pretty early.

“I think he is now getting there just physically he is fine now. He just has to find his top shape again and that will happen rather soon than later.”

