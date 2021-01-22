The next instalment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise could make the move across to Europe, according to reports.

The source in question is via an anonymous poster on the website 4Channel, who has claimed that there will be several additions to the next edition of the series.

There is the suggestion that the newest title will be named Assassin’s Creed: Champions, and is set to be revealed at E3 in 2021.

It is worth noting that E3 itself is yet to be confirmed for this year.

The user also claims that the game will be set in a medieval setting, likely to be predominantly in either France or Germany. That would imply that the action will take place between 1066 and around 1485, although specific dates or times are yet to be speculated nor confirmed.

Another suggestion is that Champions will be released in early 2022. For comparison, there was a gap of two years between the last releases in the series, with Odyssey released in 2018 and Valhalla in November 2020.

Valhalla is one of the most successful releases in the franchise’s history, with the game currently rated at 84 on Metacritic. That is the highest score any Assassin’s Creed title has recorded since Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, which received an overall rating of 90 back in 2010.

The game is centred around a fictional Viking story, located within different parts of Britain. The player takes control of Eivor, a Viking raider, in order to complete key missions and defeat bosses.

The anonymous source suggests that two more expansion packs are set to be rolled out for the title over the course of the year, including ‘Wrath of the Druids’ – set in Ireland – and ‘Siege of Paris.’

These claims echo those made by French streamer xj0nathan, who commented that the focus is on releasing DLC for Valhalla this year, but that Ubisoft are also beginning development of a new game, which is now believed to be Champions.

