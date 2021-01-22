Liverpool's incredible near-four-year record of going undefeated at Anfield in the Premier League came to an abrupt end on Thursday night when Burnley snatched all three points from the reigning champions with an emphatic smash-and-grab.

While the Reds created an almost endless succession of half-chances, with only a handful truly testing goalkeeper Nick Pope, Burnley took maximum advantage of the few opportunities they had at the other end.

Ashley Barnes won and then converted a penalty after being fouled by Alisson and with Liverpool's attempts to respond proving futile, the Clarets eventually emerged as the unlikely victors.

Nonetheless, the disappointing nature of how it finally ended shouldn't take away from how impressive an achievement Liverpool's undefeated home run truly was. So where does it rank among the greatest lossless home streaks in Premier League history?

Here's a look at the top five, as per The Daily Mail...

Man United - 35 games, 85 points (December 1994 to November 1996)

Having been widely feared as the Premier League's archetypal fortress under Sir Alex Ferguson, it's perhaps a little surprising that Manchester United's winning runs at home have been so easily eclipsed by some of their biggest rivals in recent years. Nonetheless, they do feature twice on this list, including a run of 35 games starting back in December 1994.

It began in rather unceremonious fashion with a 1-1 draw to Leicester following a home defeat to Nottingham Forest, but United would quickly build up a head of steam and a handful of games later found themselves ripping apart Ipswich Town in a 9-0 win, as part of an incredible run of nine consecutive clean sheets at Old Trafford.

All good things come to an end, however, and a streak of 35 games that included 23 clean sheets and 25 wins was closed off by a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Man United - 36 games, 96 points (December 1998 to December 2000)

United's longest undefeated home run, and the fourth-longest in Premier League history, came two years after their previous one had ended, when they bounced back from a defeat to high-flying Middlesbrough by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Boxing Day.

The streak would go on to include a series of close-fought games towards the end of the 1998/99 season - most notably a 1-1 draw with title rivals Arsenal and single-goal wins over Southampton, Aston Villa and Spurs - to clinch the Premier League crown by a single point and subsequently complete that season's legendary treble.

United then went the entire of 1999/00 without losing at home, retaining the Premier League title in the process, before winning seven out of eight home games at the beginning of the following campaign.

Ultimately though, United's undefeated streak was stopped by bitter rivals Liverpool, who clinched a famous 1-0 win at Old Trafford in 2000 courtesy of a Danny Murphy winner.

Man City - 37 games, 103 points (December 2010 to December 2012)

Pep Guardiola is often revered as Manchester City's greatest manager of the modern era but the club's longest undefeated run at home actually belongs to Roberto Mancini, who guided the Citizens to their first ever Premier League title.

The streak includes that famous 3-2 win over QPR at the end of the 2011/12 season but started 18 months earlier, when City demolished Aston Villa 4-0 in a post-Christmas encounter. They would go on to win all but four of their next 36 Premier League clashes at the Etihad, keeping an incredible 21 clean sheets.

Eventually, however, the run was put to an end by bitter rivals Manchester United, who secured a massive away victory in December 2012. Despite a Wayne Rooney brace in the first half, City eventually drew level with Pablo Zabaleta netting in the 86th minute - but Robin van Persie had the final say with a stoppage time winner.

Liverpool - 68 games, 178 points (May 2017 to January 2021)

Liverpool's undefeated streak started in their next home game after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace back in April 2017, when former Red Christian Benteke netted a brace for the Eagles.

But that was only Liverpool's second home defeat of the season and they quickly bounced back with a draw against Southampton before ending the campaign by beating relegated Middlesbrough 3-0 to secure Champions League qualification.

The Reds would incredibly then go three straight seasons without losing a top flight fixture at Anfield, at one point winning 24 consecutive games - including a famous 4-3 over a seemingly infallible Man City side. They also nearly took maximum home points last season en route to the title, dropping just two when Burnley held them to a 1-1 draw.

And the Clarets would play party poopers once again when they ended Liverpool's undefeated streak by beating them 1-0 on Thursday night.

Chelsea - 86 games, 210 points (March 2004 to October 2008)

Despite often being seen as one of Jose Mourinho's greatest accomplishments in English football, Chelsea's undefeated run was actually started by his predecessor, Claudio Ranieri, when the Blues won four and drew two of their final six home games at the end of the 2003/04 season.

Of course, Mourinho would preside over the majority of the following games as Chelsea won consecutive Premier League titles, but it would continue under immediate replacement Avram Grant and then Luiz Felipe Scolari, who was appointed for the 2008/09 season.

Fittingly, the incredible 86-game run was eventually ended by Liverpool, when a Jose Bosingwa own goal proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss. Defeats to key divisional rivals were a key theme of Scolari's time at Chelsea, and he was sacked a few months later.

