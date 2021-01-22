Tyson Fury could be on the brink of securing a once-in-a-generation fight with Anthony Joshua.

The prospect of the British heavyweights coming to blows is a tantalising one for fans all over the globe and reports from both camps suggest a contract signing is imminent.

While there are still issues to be ironed out, namely the venue and host nation, both men have been sharing glimpses of their ramped up preparations for the fight.

Fury is looking in the best shape of his life having hauled himself back from the brink of suicide in 2018.

Fury's struggle with mental illness and substance abuse saw his physique balloon alarmingly before he remarkably turned it all around, got himself back in the gym and got to work.

The hard graft paid off in the end as he smashed Deontay Wilder in one of the biggest fights of 2020.

In truth, Fury blew Wilder away with a heavyweight masterclass in Las Vegas and will be hoping for a performance of similar ilk when he does get the chance to step between the ropes with Joshua.

As his training intensifies over the coming weeks, it looks as though Fury is taking inspiration from WWE superstar and Hollywood icon, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The WWE legend turned blockbuster movie star has one of the craziest physiques on the planet and is known for his relentless training regimes.

In a recent tweet, Fury revealed just how much he admires The Rock for the body he has built, especially at the age of 48.

After Johnson posted an image of himself looking typically shredded, Fury couldn't help but lump praise on the star.

Fury captioned the tweet: "What a shape on a man especially for his age. Respect. Ripped."

He's not wrong.

The Rock has to be one of the fittest people on the planet and you can't blame Fury for admitting his admiration.

Fury however, can boast of a pretty fit physique as well. While it might not be as toned and chiselled as Johnson or even Joshua, it is still mightily impressive, especially when you consider the fact that he was dangerously overweight only a few years ago.

Now, the Gypsy King is back at his peak and will be fiercely determined to dethrone Joshua and unify the heavyweight division.

Fans will have to wait patiently for the fight to be confirmed but when it is, you can expect the subsequent build-up to be absolutely huge.

