Roman Reigns has already achieved so much in WWE.

Since debuting as a member of The Shield back in 2012, he's gone on to become a Grand Slam Champion, winning every belt available to him on the main roster.

Roman is a five-time world champion who's currently holding the Universal title for the second time in his career.

That means he's more than likely going to main event WrestleMania 37 in April and closing 'the Showcase of the Immortals' is nothing new to him.

Reigns has previously main-evented the 31st, 32nd, 33rd and 34th editions of the event, while also appearing on the card at WrestleMania 29 and 30.

We might soon be calling him - not Shawn Michaels - Mr. WrestleMania... but what match does 'The Head of the Table' rate as his best so far?

Speaking to Bleacher Report this week, Reigns revealed he rates his 'instant classic' with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 as his best ever work.

"I'd probably not want to do it again because it was brutal," he said.

"I was a much younger man back then. But that match, to me, was an instant classic unlike, really, any other sports-entertainment match.

"I think if you're a grown man and you're on the fence about wrestling and you're like, 'I don't know, this is choreographed. This is like soap-opera stuff, right?' I would suggest you watch that match.

"It just depends on who's doing it. There's a little bit of something for everybody. I think the physicality Brock and myself brought to the stadium that night, it's hard to match that, especially from the full-time perspective."

Yep, the main event of WrestleMania 31 was one to remember - but not necessarily because of Brock and Roman.

Those two did go to war in front of 76,000 in California, but it was Seth Rollins who stole the show, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to become WWE Champion.

It was no doubt the best cash-in we've ever seen, and up there with those truly special WrestleMania moments. It seems even Reigns still has very fond memories of that night.

