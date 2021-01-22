Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon this weekend for the first time in 12 months, going toe-to-toe with American lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

The Notorious One will look to continue on from his last bout, taking just 40 seconds to knockout Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in their January 2020 fight.

According to reports, McGregor’s net worth is believed to be around $125million, and that is only going to increase, starting from this weekend.

The UFC star is a very valuable athlete, that is without question, but what does he own that’s worth the most?

Well, it isn't it isn’t just his UFC career that has taken off.



Proper No. 12

For those who aren’t aware, the Irishman created a whiskey brand Proper No Twelve in 2018. Very popular among whiskey drinkers, the demand for the whiskey was extremely high, with the company selling $25million worth of stock in 10 days of its release.

This was a six month allocation that sold out almost immediately – crazy. It also unfortunately left many fans unable to get their hands on a bottle. Now, the company is reported to be worth around $145million.

Real Estate

Arguably the most expensive asset McGregor owns is his home – or homes. The Irishman bought his home property in Ireland for $2million, housing five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

On top of that is a spacious garden and games room for him and his family to relax in.

In 2018, McGregor invested into another property, this time in Marbella, Spain. The property is said to be worth around $1.3million.

Cars and Yachts

Another valuable asset that McGregor owns is his collection of cars and other modes of transport.

The most expensive car McGregor owns is a Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe, worth £305,000. Among his collection includes a Lamborghini Aventador, a McLaren 650S and he even treated his wife to a Lamborghini Urus in 2019.

The Irishman also bought a brand new Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 yacht, costing him $3million. With only 63 ever manufactured, McGregor insisted on buying number 12, in homage to his whiskey brand.

Watches and jewellery

McGregor recently showed off a $1million purchase on his social media – a new watch. The Notorious One has added that to his collection which is now worth over $3million.

