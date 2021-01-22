Liverpool's run of 68 undefeated Premier League home games came crashing down on Thursday night as Sean Dyche's Clarets grabbed an unlikely away win in typical Burnley style.

The Anfield visitors worked tirelessly to protect Nick Pope's goal and then made the most of one of the rare few opportunities they had going forward with Ashley Barnes netting from the penalty spot after drawing a foul from goalkeeper Alisson.

As well as impacting the Premier League title race and ending Liverpool's streak of lossless Premier League encounters, which is actually the second-longest in the competition's history, it also put Dyche in a very exclusive club.

Just eleven managers have ever beaten Klopp at Anfield including the Burnley boss - here's a quick look at all of them...

Alan Pardew - Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace (2015) & Liverpool 2-3 West Brom (2017)

The only manager who can claim to have beaten Klopp twice at Anfield.

Just a month into the German's Liverpool tenure, an 82nd-minute winner from Scott Dann clinched an emphatic Premier League win for Crystal Palace, while Pardew was able to repeat the feat two years later with West Brom in an FA Cup clash that became infamous for VAR taking centre stage.

Louis van Gaal - Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United (2016)

Van Gaal may have struggled for popularity during his time as Manchester United boss but one thing he did get right was his record against Liverpool - six meetings resulted in four wins, one draw and just a single defeat. He masterminded a particularly ugly win at Anfield in 2016 as United edged out their Northwest rivals to an incredibly drab 1-0 victory courtesy of a Wayne Rooney winner.

Paul Clement - Liverpool 2-3 Swansea (2017)

Clement tasted victory just eleven times at Swansea and the first of his wins was easily the sweetest, taking three points away from Anfield in only his second game in charge. Fernando Llorente and Roberto Firmino both cancelled out each other's braces only for Gylfi Sigurdsson to net the winner. Seven more victories was enough to keep Swansea up that year, but a disastrous start to the following campaign saw Clement sacked midway through.

Claude Puel - Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (2017)

Southampton entered the second leg of their League Cup semi-final with a distinct advantage having won the first game 1-0, and as Liverpool continued to push for a late leveller the Anfield visitors hit them on the break - substitutes Josh Sims and Shane Long combined to put the tie beyond doubt. Puel's side faced Manchester United in the final but lost 3-2 despite a heroic performance from Manolo Gabbiadini.

Paul Lambert - Liverpool 1-2 Wolves (2017)

Back when Wolves were struggling to escape midtable in the Championship, Lambert rocked up at Anfield and inspired his side to a shock FA Cup win with the goals scored by Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann. This actually marked three consecutive home defeats for Liverpool as it immediately followed the Premier League loss to Swansea and their League Cup elimination courtesy of Southampton.

Sam Allardyce - Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace (2017)

Haunted by one-time Liverpool striker Christian Benteke, the beastly Belgian returned to his short-lived stomping ground to net an emphatic brace for Allardyce's Palace. That would kickstart a 68-game unbeaten home run for Liverpool in the Premier League, but Klopp still tasted defeat at Anfield in other competitions.

Maurizio Sarri - Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea (2018)

Having spent just a single season at Chelsea, Sarri will be delighted to have this collector's item on his CV, even if his victory over Klopp did only come in the League Cup. Neither manager fielded their strongest possible line-up but there was still quality on show as Daniel Sturridge found the net before the Blues hit back with late goals from Emerson Palmieri and substitute Eden Hazard.

Diego Simeone - Liverpool 2-3 Atletico (2020)

After going 18 months without losing an Anfield encounter in any competition, the Reds eventually came unstuck when they faced Simeone's wise and wily Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League. Liverpool managed to take the clash to extra time after securing an aggregate scoreline of 1-1 and even went ahead through Roberto Firmino's 94th-minute goal. But the Mattress Makers turned it up a gear with substitute Marcos Llorente scoring a shock brace and Alvaro Morata pouring salt into their wounds by bagging another to make it 4-2 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta - Liverpool 0-0* Arsenal (2020)

Perhaps we're being a little generous to Arteta here seeing as Arsenal's FA Cup win in January last year came by way of a penalty shootout. Both clubs fielded weakened teams leading to a scoreless draw, but it was the Gunners who had the edge from the spot with Joe Willock scoring the decisive penalty after Harry Wilson's effort was saved. In some form of solace for Liverpool, Arsenal went on to win last season's FA Cup.

Gian Piero Gasperini - Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta (2020)

In what now feels like an overlooked warning sign considering Liverpool's recent struggles, Serie A's goal-thirsty entertainers Atalanta gave them a real game of it in this season's Champions League Group Stage. In fact, Gasperini's side claimed a big 2-0 win at Anfield as Liverpool struggled to get to grips with their dynamic 3-5-2 system and could only muster four attempts at goal, despite having Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on the pitch. Having beaten them 5-0 in the reverse leg previously, some complacency had clearly set in.

Sean Dyche - Liverpool 0-1 Burnley (2021)

So there you have it. We're now up to present day where Dyche has etched his name onto a pretty exclusive list of managers after his Burnley side unexpectedly came away from Anfield with all three points on Thursday night. That was Dyche's second win against Klopp from nine attempts, the first coming during their inaugural encounter all the way back in 2016.

Who knows when we'll next see Klopp suffer defeat at Anfield, but if Liverpool's recent form is anything to go by, it might well be sooner than you think.

News Now - Sport News