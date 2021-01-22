Legendary boxing promoter Frank Warren has said he is confident that the heavyweight clash will happen this year in either May or June.

However, Warren has also warned that the bout may not take place in the UK, despite the pair both being British. This is because of the current coronavirus pandemic strongly affecting the UK.

The highly-anticipated fight that fans all over the world having been pining for is increasing in certainty, and with the new developments of Oleksandr Usyk being contacted for a reported fight with Britain’s Joe Joyce, it is more likely than ever.

Now, the Ukrainian looking towards Joyce, this can set up the heavyweight unification bout between arguably the two best heavyweights in the division.

The unification bout would be the first since back in 1999, when legends Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis went toe-to-toe between the ropes.

Frank Warren spoke in an interview on talkSPORT about the fight, saying: “Everybody wants the fight between Tyson and Anthony Joshua.

“That is what the agenda of everybody who is concerned is and we will do all we have got between us all to make sure it happens”.

Warren continued, highlighting that this is the fight everyone wants: “That’s the fight everybody wants to see and, whatever the result of the arbitration, if and when we get some result we will deal with it as and when.

“I honestly believe the next fight will be the two guys, nobody can predict anything at the moment, can they?”.

In the interview, Warren talked about where will host the heavyweight clash, as UK venues are not looking possible.

He added: “So it is wherever the best offer comes from; there have been a few offers made, I’m not going to go into where they have come from, but everybody will collectively look at them and collectively the decisions will be made.

“But the fight, we are hoping to get it on and, if we are being realistic, it will be some time in May or June.

“I hope that in the next few weeks it is over the line. We are supposed to be getting some sort of draft agreement this week and it will be a two-fight deal.”

Boxing fans all over the world are eagerly-awaiting the final agreement to be made, and we for one can’t wait for it to finally happen.

