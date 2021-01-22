Arsenal are expected to complete the signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal.

The Norwegian starlet has struggled for game time at Los Blancos in 2020/21, despite the fact he starred for Real Sociedad the season before after a temporary switch to the Basque club.

At Arsenal, he will likely be handed a considerable amount of first-team action, given that Emile Smith Rowe is the only other creative midfielder of note in the current squad.

Odegaard will arrive with a point to prove and if he performs for the Gunners like he did during his time at Sociedad, Mikel Arteta's side will be a serious force.

The Norwegian playmaker was on fire in 2019/20 and one of his highlights was a quite astounding assist during a 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Odegaard turned into prime Mesut Ozil at the Anoeta Stadium back in September 2019 and the footage is still a thing of beauty to this very day.

Odegaard's assist vs Alaves

The phrase 'through the eye of a needle' instantly springs to mind. To even see the pass is impressive, but to pull it off so smoothly is quite remarkable.

Mikel Oyarzabal didn't have to adjust his run at all and he was even able to stroke the ball into an empty net due to the pinpoint accuracy of the through ball from Odegaard.

The Norwegian's left foot is a deadly footballing weapon and he used it to devastating effect at Sociedad, scoring brilliant goals and conjuring up jaw-dropping assists.

Let's take a look at his highlights from 2019/20...

Odegaard's highlights at Sociedad

Last season really was an exhibition of quality from a supremely talented midfielder.

The only downside to Odegaard's impending arrival at Arsenal is the fact that Smith Rowe, who has galvanised the team in recent weeks, may be demoted to the bench.

However, when speaking to football.london, Norwegian football expert Simen Pedersen stated that the two could actually operate alongside one another in the same XI.

"He can definitely play deeper and they can both play in the same team," Pedersen said. "But I think that's up to how Mikel Arteta sees him.

"Because he wants to bring the best out of Odegaard and if you ask me that's as a number 10. But then if he also wants to use Smith Rowe that's possible, because he could play deeper as a number eight.

"But to get the best out of him in the way that he gets assists, shots, stuff like that, I think he needs to be a number 10, which is his best position.

"Without harming the reputation of Smith Rowe, Odegaard is a step up from him. I hope they can play together, but that's up to Mikel Arteta to sort I guess."

World-class ability and versatility? Odegaard has the potential to be an outstanding mid-season acquisition by the Gunners.

