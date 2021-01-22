Frank Lampard's position as Chelsea manager is under threat.

The Blues have been struggling massively in recent weeks.

After a promising start to the campaign, Chelsea have won just two of their last 10 Premier League games.

That poor form has seen them slip to 8th in the table and 11 points behind Manchester United in first.

There have been reports that Lampard could be sacked and replaced by a high profile manager, with Thomas Tuchel among the names linked.

The pressure on the 42-year-old must be immense and he showed that he may be starting to lose his cool in his most recent press conference.

Lampard spoke to the media on Friday evening ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup matchup against Luton on the weekend.

And he raged at a journalist during his press conference.

Liam Twomey, journalist for the Athletic, asked Lampard about Petr Cech: "At a time like this when confidence seems to be low in the squad and lots of players in the squad seem to be struggling. How valuable is it to have someone else around the first team, like you, had a very similar winning mentality as a player and had similar experiences in good and bad times at the top level?"

Lampard hit back at Twomey for some of the stories that he had been writing while the team was on a poor run of form.

He replied: "Well to be fair, I think their confidence would be shot if they were to read some of your pieces that you write at the minute.

"Because some of the confirmation bias that you reflect on games with, it's like social media pundits to try and get a reaction in a negative way.

"I read the pieces when we were doing well and they go both ways so I think for a journalist to be objective would be a start."

Lampard is not happy at all.

Twomey didn't fight his corner at the press conference but he took to Twitter to reply to the Chelsea boss.

"I’m reluctant to respond at all because I’m really not important to what’s happening at Chelsea (certainly not enough to be discussed in a presser), but I’ll just say I respectfully disagree with Lampard’s opinion of my objectivity.

"Good or bad, it’s never personal."

