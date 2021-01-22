FIFA 21 have announced their Team of the Year.

Over 10 million votes were cast from 185 countries and the XI has now been revealed.

Only ratings of the three attackers have been unveiled, who will be in packs until 17:59pm (UTC) Sunday 24 January.

View the team below:

GK: Manuel Neuer

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CB: Virgil van Dijk

CB: Sergio Ramos

LB: Alphonso Davies

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

CM: Bruno Fernandes

CM: Joshua Kimmich

RW: Kylian Mbappe

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo

ST: Robert Lewandowski

That Mbappe card is incredible. The Frenchman now has 99 pace and 98 dribbling which is going to be an absolute nightmare to play against.

Ronaldo and Lewandowski's cards aren't too bad, either! It's interesting that FIFA decided against making either of them 99 rated, though.

The biggest omission is that of Lionel Messi, who does not make the side.

Andy Robertson just misses out to Davies at left-back.

Alexander-Arnold may consider himself lucky to make the side after a poor few months to end 2020.

Kevin De Bruyne was the first man to be confirmed in the side.

He posted an image of himself with the TotY trophy earlier on Friday. It is the third consecutive year he has been named in the side.

Ramos also posed with his trophy on Friday.

A 12th man will also join the Team of the Year, meaning Messi may till be given a special card yet.

More to follow...

