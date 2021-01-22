Rangers latest transfer news: Contact made as Gerrard plots signings

With no obvious signs of weakness in the Rangers team this season, you could forgive manager Steven Gerrard for being happy with his lot.

Indeed, the league title looks all but wrapped up and given the January transfer window is a notoriously difficult place to find value for money, not signing anyone during what remains of this month wouldn't exactly be a disaster.

Still, according to Sky journalist Mark McAdam, Gerrard is keen to bolster one area of the squad.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Taking to Twitter, the journalist revealed Rangers made contact with Championship outfit Bournemouth over a potential move for defender Jack Simpson and midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Gerrard is thought to have been a long-time admirer of the former - who is also reportedly attracting interest from Cardiff City - while the latter is a highly-rated graduate of the Cherries' youth team set-up.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Director of football Ross Wilson is understood to be close to Simpon's agent and, with the 24-year-old potentially available on the cheap as his contract winds down, a move would make sense.

Given Rangers are seemingly set for entry into the Champions League qualification rounds at the very least, adding a fourth central defender to the ranks may be a smart idea, even if they currently seem well-stocked.

Niko Katic has missed much of the last two seasons with serious injuries while George Edmundson looks completely out of the picture after his breaching of the lockdown rules.

Ofoborh, meanwhile, could be a long-term option at the base of the midfield.

During a loan stint with Wycome last season, the 21-year-old averaged 1.4 interceptions as well as 1.6 tackles won per 90 minutes (via FBref), which would see him rank first and fourth in Rangers' squad this season (based on players to have made more than five starts.)

Considering Rangers' pressing game has been praised by the likes of Jordan Campbell of The Athletic, introducing a young midfielder capable of proactively winning the ball back seems like another good fit.

News Now - Sport News