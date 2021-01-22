"Not true or real" - West Ham's striker pursuit could be doomed

West Ham continue to be linked with a clutch of strikers.

The club have sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax and they need to bring in another forward to fill the gap in the squad.

The Hammers are currently relying upon Michail Antonio as their lone out-and-out forward.

One player continually linked with the club is Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and there have been plenty of reports surrounding the Hammers’ pursuit.

Earlier this week, a report in Spain claimed an offer had been made of €40m (£35.6m), matching the Spanish club’s asking price.

But those claims have now had a large glass of cold water poured over them.

Sport Witness carries a report from Diario De Sevilla, quoting the club’s manager Julen Lopetegui.

He claims that the rumours are simply not true, and is not set to say any more about the potential of the Morocco international finding his way to east London.

He said: “The advice that I give my players is football for a game, training. I don’t go into other things that are not true or real. When a player asks me for advice, I will give it, but I do not speak of rumours.”

Lopetegui is clearly tired of the reports, and there have been plenty of stories written about the prospect of the club signing the striker.

En-Nesyri remains a key member of the ex-Spain manager’s squad and has scored 13 goals in 26 games for the club thus far this season.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The fact of the matter is this: West Ham don’t have the money.

A deal for En-Nesyri would approach the fee paid for Haller when he arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt, and the Irons don’t have the reserves of cash needed to pay that figure.

Instead, they are focusing on loans and potentially cheap options to strengthen David Moyes’ squad.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Sources have told GMS that there simply isn’t the leeway to sign a player for a big fee in this transfer window.

En-Nesyri moving to West Ham is next to impossible in this window.

News Now - Sport News