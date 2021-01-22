Leicester eyeing perfect Ndidi back-up with £53.4m release clause

Leicester City seem to be in the title race.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and are well in the mix at the top end of the Premier League table.

The club are just two points behind leaders Manchester United and are level on points with second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Leicester have been on an excellent run recently, too, and have won all of their last three league games; they have not lost since December 16th, when they fell to a 2-0 loss to Everton.

Since, they have beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and taken a point off Manchester United.

And now it appears Rodgers wants to strengthen the club’s squad.

Sport Witness carries a report from A Bola, claiming that the club are lining up a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

A former Portugal U20 international, the 25-year-old has made a total of 35 appearances for Sporting and has excelled in a defensive midfield role.

He has a €60m (£53.4m) release clause in his contract and the club would need to get close to that to bring the player to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester and Sporting have a storied history when it comes to transfers, bringing in both Adrien Silva and Islam Slimani from the Portuguese club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This isn’t the worst idea.

Wilfred Ndidi has struggled with injuries this season and he is very clearly the first-choice defensive midfielder at the club.

Bringing in a player like Palhinha would be a clever piece of business, especially when it comes to laying the groundwork for succeeding Ndidi in case he eventually leaves and for being his back-up in the immediate term.

Per WhoScored, he averages 4.1 tackles per game in the league, 1.6 interceptions, 2.8 fouls, 1.7 shots, and a pass success rate of 85.2%.

This is a complete midfielder and he would be an exceptional purchase if Leicester can get the deal done.

