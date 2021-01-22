West Ham transfer news: Another journalist explains strategy problem

West Ham United fans will need little reminding of the frustrations their transfer strategy can cause.

Owners David Gold and David Sullivan have been criticised for their dealings before while their record in signing strikers has frequently been lamented.

So then, comments from The Sun's Alan Nixon should barely come as much of a surprise.

When asked on Twitter how the Hammers were progressing with a potential move to replace Sebastian Haller this month, Nixon poked fun at the club's transfer operation.

Noting that the 'trouble is' they tend to work 'on so many names', adding they 'talk them over', 'think them through' to only then 'sign someone else', Nixon appears to be echoing what Dean Jones said on the Touchline Talk Podcast earlier this week.

Indeed, he also explained that the notion of having so many plates spinning at once 'is typical West Ham'.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Some kind of confusion behind the scenes would potentially explain the poor record the club have in the transfer market.

During the summers of 2018 and 2019, former manager Manuel Pellegrini was backed to the hilt but the signings of Jack Wilshere, Felipe Anderson and Haller all failed to work out before he was sacked.

Still, there does appear to have been an improvement on that front following David Moyes' return, potentially giving supporters hope they can start to spend money more wisely.

Jarrod Bowen, Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal have all proven relatively successful during the Scotsman's second tenure and the manager himself has recently admitted he was wary about adding to the Hammers' list of ill-fated additions.

Hopefully for West Ham, things are on the up in the transfer market.

