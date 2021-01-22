Big update on West Ham pursuit of forward who once earned £650k p/w

West Ham’s pursuit of a new striker has dominated the headlines in recent weeks.

In case you weren’t aware, the club sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax earlier in the January transfer window and are now clearly on the lookout for a replacement.

There have been links with a number of players and one possible option who has emerged is Graziano Pelle.

The former Southampton striker has left Chinese club Shandong Luneng, meaning that he is available for nothing in this transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Il Bianconero, claiming that Pelle is eager to return to Europe and is now waiting on offers.

David Moyes’ side are interested in snapping the 35-year-old up but it seems that he has his sights set elsewhere.

Pelle is currently rejecting offers because he wants to move to either Juventus or Inter Milan, and both Italian clubs are interested.

The Irons are facing an uphill battle to bring him in, then, and the player is keen to receive an 18-month contract.

It remains to be seen if Pelle can be convinced to move to the Hammers.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This doesn’t really feel like the right deal for West Ham to do.

Pelle is a player who is experienced but he’s also 35 and is approaching the twilight of his career.

A deal for the ex-Saints star would run into issues purely because of the huge wages he was pocketing in the far east.

One report claimed that he was earning up to £34m in the Chinese Super League.

That’s a weekly wage of over £650,000-per-week. No.

