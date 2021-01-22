Leeds latest news: Bielsa intent on keeping attacker in January transfer window

While much of Leeds United's success since returning to the Premier League has been based on their attacking prowess, things have undoubtedly dried up of late.

Without a goal in 270 minutes of action, Marcelo Bielsa's side currently look as if they need all the help they can get.

Considering the recent paucity of goals, it seems as if the Yorkshire giants are intent on focusing on internal solutions if reports from The Athletic are anything to go by.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

They claim that although Tyler Roberts has attracted plenty of interest from the Championship this month, the Welsh international is likely to stay at Elland Road.

Despite the fact he's been handed just 265 minutes of Premier League action across nine appearances, Bielsa is believed to be sympathetic to his situation and will not consider letting him leave.

For his part, Roberts is also believed to be keen on staying with Leeds though the report suggests interest may intensify this summer as the 22-year-old enters the final year of his contract.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, Leeds' attack could do with something different at the moment.

Last season, only three of the current options in the squad registered more goals and assists per 90 minutes than the 22-year-old (0.41, via FBref) so he has shown an ability to contribute in this system albeit at a lower level.

In fact, only Patrick Bamford of the regular starters averaged more shots on target per game than the former West Brom youngster, suggesting he is capable of adding more firepower from his usual attacking midfield berth.

Back in September 2019, Bielsa also praised him for his ability to move 'the ball well' during a loss away at Charlton as Leeds struggled to convert their possession into meaningful efforts on goal.

Given the problems they're currently enduring, perhaps there's scope to adopt that kind of strategy again.

At the moment, it wouldn't exactly take a lot to improve their fortunes in front of goal.

News Now - Sport News