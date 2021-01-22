Everton could have huge opportunity to offload £6.3m-rated flop - opinion

Cenk Tosun has been nothing short of a disastrous signing for Everton.

The 29-year-old made the move to Merseyside in 2018, with the Toffees spending £27m to sign him from Turkish club Besiktas.

He has struggled, though, and has scored just 11 goals in 58 outings for the Goodison Park outfit.

So bad has he been, he was even loaned to Crystal Palace, where he played just five times and scored once.

Tosun could now be on the move, though, potentially bringing to an end a hellish stint at the club.

Sport Witness carries an interview between Fanatik and agent Mesrun Izzet.

The representative, who represents Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne, says that Tosun is wanted by West Bromwich Albion, who have recently appointed Sam Allardyce and are attempting to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Their pursuit means that a move for Diagne is unlikely.

He said: “I met with Sam Allardyce, the manager of West Brom, 4 days ago. I offered him a striker, but his first choice is Cenk Tosun because he is a former student.

“Moreover, he does not have problems adapting to the UK because he’s been there a long time.

“He’s not thinking about Diagne. Diagne is not a striker in the profile he’s looking for. Allardyce is currently in talks with three strikers. They want to get a midfielder and a stopper too.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Everton may have manna from heaven here.

Allardyce was actually in charge at Everton when they signed Tosun and it is understandable that he believes he can help the club’s attempt to remain in the top-flight.

Still, it is worth noting that he has been roundly terrible throughout his time in England.

In 54 league appearances, he has scored just 10 goals, and Everton should be looking to take any kind of fee they can get for him.

Tosun is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt; a deal at that price would be good business for the Toffees.

