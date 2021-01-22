Rangers given huge boost in pursuit of Championship youngster

Rangers’ season has been sensational.

Steven Gerrard’s side are closing in on finally ending Celtic’s stranglehold on the domestic title, as they have put clear blue sky between themselves and their old firm rivals.

Rangers are currently 20 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, though the Hoops do have two games in hand.

Even winning those would only cut the gap to 14 points and it seems as though Gerrard’s side already have one hand on the trophy.

And it now appears they are looking to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Football Insider reports that midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has rejected two contract offers at Bournemouth as he closes in on a move to the Scottish club.

Rangers are trying to secure the 21-year-old’s signature in this transfer window and it seems Ofoborh has made the deal all the more achievable as he rejects the club’s attempts to keep him.

The Nigeria U20 international has made just three Championship appearances for Bournemouth this season.

He is a central midfielder and has made a total of five senior appearances for the Cherries.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a player of raw potential.

The 21-year-old simply hasn’t had enough games at Bournemouth to prove his worth.

But this is a young player who is climbing the ladder, slowly but surely.

He is valued at a mere £225,000 by Transfermarkt and could be seen as more padding in a squad that is already thriving in Scotland.

But it is the kind of deal that could bear significant fruit if he continues developing at the anticipated rate.

