Everton stance on January buys revealed in Athletic report

Everton are anticipating a quiet transfer window.

The Toffees have not done any business thus far in January and it does not seem all that likely that new signings will be arriving at Goodison Park.

Indeed, they spent big in the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Allan, James Rodriguez, and Ben Godfrey.

And that has left the club without a massive pot of money to spend in the winter window.

It is instead likely that they will be focusing on outgoings, reports The Athletic, but there is the possibility that they could look to sign a striker depending on outgoings.

There is the chance that Cenk Tosun could leave, amid interest from West Bromwich Albion and his former manager Sam Allardyce.

Should he depart, the outlet reports that the club will need to pursue an alternative striker option as back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tosun is unlikely to fetch a huge fee – he is valued at just over £6m by Transfermarkt – but a new forward could be brought in to fill the gap left by the Turkey international.

It remains to be seen what kind of player will be pursued if this does come to pass.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this feels like a bit of an obvious one.

Everton will need to bolster their squad if they lose Tosun, because there simply isn’t much depth beyond Calvert-Lewin.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Carlo Ancelotti has been backed to the hilt by the board previously, such was their investment in the summer.

One feels the same will be true once again in January should Tosun pack his bags.

News Now - Sport News