Declan Rice is having another brilliant season for West Ham.

The English midfielder has emerged into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent times.

Rice, 22, is also an avid FIFA player.

And he's posted a series of videos on TikTok where he has shown off his Ultimate Team.

His team name is 'RiceRiceBaby' and to say his side is frightening would be an understatement.

View his team below:

GK: Edwin Van der Sar (89)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)

CB: Kyle Walker (86)

CB: Virgil Van Dijk (90)

LB: Roberto Carlos (88)

CDM: Declan Rice (99)

CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CAM: Ronaldo (94)

CAM: Eusebio (91)

CAM: Pele (94)

ST: Neymar (91)

Rice named Neymar as his most expensive player, Ronaldo as his favourite player and Gullit as the best player he has packed.

That's just frightening from top to bottom.

Rice has probably the best centre-back combo in the game in the shape of in-form Kyle Walker and Virgil van Dijk.

His CDM combo consisting of himself and Gullit would be a nightmare to play against.

And that front four is just insane.

Ronaldo, Eusebio and Pele are perhaps the three best attacking Icons on the game.

Even if Rice is behind in a game, he has a plethora of incredible options to choose off the bench.

He has Kylian Mbappe, Sadio Mane and David Beckham among the players he can call upon if he needs a goal from somewhere.

He also has Arturo Vidal and Thiago Silva, who he earned from competing in Weekend League.

You wouldn't want to come up against that team in any game mode.

