"Push Calvert-Lewin" - Everton backed to complete swoop for youngster

Everton have been in good form recently.

Carlo Ancelotti’s are sixth in the Premier League table, just two points off fourth-placed Liverpool, with two games in hand.

And there have been reports of interest in a new striker.

The Daily Mail have reported that Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has made just 17 senior appearances for the club.

They claim that the Toffees are exploring a loan deal for the Netherlands U21 international as they seek back-up to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

And following the flop of Moise Kean, who arrived for a £27m fee from Juventus and was sent on loan to PSG in the summer, former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes that they may have learned from the failure of the Italian.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Yeah, I think so yeah. They’ve brought in young guys and although Moise Kean is flying at PSG, maybe they have learned.

“Obviously, I think they need someone to push Calvert-Lewin, they need someone to push him and just keep him on his toes because sometimes you get a bit too comfortable.

“When you’re the main man scoring goals, and you know full well, regardless of what kind of form you’re in, that you’re still going to play, you can kind of sit back a little bit.

“I think Calvert-Lewin, he’s young, he’s hungry and I’m all for a little bit of squad competition, that’s how your squad gets better by having goalscoring competition.

“Ancelotti, I like what they’re doing and if they do go and sign the young centre-forward, hopefully he can step up and give Calvert-Lewin a bit of competition.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, what Bent said.

Bringing in a player to give some proper support to Calvert-Lewin should be a priority for Ancelotti.

Cenk Tosun isn’t good enough and it is a more sensible decision to pursue a hungry youngster than bring in a veteran.

Zirkzee isn’t exactly proven.

But he has made his way through the Bayern ranks and has scored 46 goals in the youth ranks, in 81 games. That is a fine scoring rate and he would improve the Toffees.

