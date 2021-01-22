Liverpool pursuit of defender alive, rival interest continuing

David Alaba seems to be in demand.

The Bayern Munich defender has a contract that expires at the end of the season and his future remains up in the air.

The Austria international has had offers from plenty of clubs, per reports, and a new claim outlines the prospect of him joining Liverpool.

Sport Witness carries a report from SportBILD journalist Christian Falk, who has weighed in on the rumours.

Now, it still seems that Real Madrid are in the driving seat to snap up the 28-year-old, who can negotiate with foreign clubs in the January transfer window.

He is expected to leave Bayern as talks over a new deal have collapsed, but Liverpool seem to still be in the race.

Reports had claimed that the Reds were set to miss out on Alaba after their offer was rejected, along with Chelsea’s, but Falk has now denied that.

Speaking to Bild, he said: “It’s a classic case of not true.

“We had reported about their (Liverpool’s) interest and that they have also thrown a salary offer into the ring which has not yet been rejected.

“There is still no trend towards England and we hear in the club his preference is to go to Madrid, who may already be ahead of the competition and have the deal fixed or signed.

“There is a great consensus that in the end he will move there.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This seems like building up Liverpool fans just to knock them down again.

The die has basically been cast in the sense that Alaba is poised to move to Real, where he will become the latest Galactico at the Bernabeu.

But it will reassure Liverpool fans to know that they are attempting to bring in defensive reinforcements.

The injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have crippled the club’s defence and they really do need reinforcements.

Alaba, though, won’t be one of them, it seems.

