Liverpool's options at centre-back are extremely limited.

The Reds lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries at the back end of last year.

That left Joel Matip as Liverpool's only first-team centre-back, but even he has suffered from numerous injuries in the past few months.

Despite Fabinho filling in well at the position, it's obvious that Liverpool need to strengthen at centre-back if they are to win any silverware this season.

And Jurgen Klopp recognises that fact.

He has revealed that he wants to sign a centre-back this January but his request has been denied.

“I am not a five-year-old kid any more and if I don’t get what I want I start crying," he said, per the Mirror.

“Most of the time in my life I didn’t get what I wanted, so pretty much used to that. We talk about a centre-half, and yes, it would help 100 percent.

“We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis, and I make recommendations.

“But I cannot spend the money. I don’t make these decisions. There are people who are responsible for the whole thing, and I cannot make their decisions.”

Wow. FSG, Liverpool's owners, have come under-fire in the past few years for their reluctance to spend money.

This revelation won't make them any more popular with fans, that's for sure.

The German manager went on to state that he thinks he can still change the club's fortunes with his current squad.

“When I say this, I know of course what we would do in an ideal world, but the world is not ideal,” he added. “So we have to deal with the situation.

"We have improve with this squad - that’s my job, not sitting here and being disappointed or frustrated with some decisions. I think that would be read as an excuse and we don’t need that.

“It’s not a situation you want, but it’s a situation. And if you aren’t happy with a situation then work. That’s what we do. We believe 100% we can change that with this squad.”

