Liverpool stance on Salah contract renewal revealed amid transfer rumours

Mohamed Salah’s future is the subject of some genuine intrigue.

The Egypt international remains an elite member of the Reds’ squad and has been exceptional throughout the 2020/21 season.

Of course, the Reds are currently on a run of genuinely disappointing form, and they have not won since beating Crystal Palace 7-0 on December 19th.

Since then, they have drawn with West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United, and Manchester United, and lost to both Southampton and Burnley.

Those results have seen Liverpool drop to fourth, six points behind leaders United, as their grip on the Premier League trophy loosens.

Salah, though, has scored 17 goals in 27 games in all competitions, along with 13 in 18 in the league.

As a result, there have been reports of interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, but The Athletic have now weighed in on the rumours.

Liverpool are said to be relaxed about the situation and they are in no rush to hand Salah a new contract because of the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Salah’s current deal expires in 2023 and he is valued at £108m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Selling Salah could actually be exactly what is required here.

The sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona led to a massive influx of cash and the ability to rebuild the squad.

Doing the same with Salah could allow for an injection of new blood.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad has not been refreshed in some time and moving Salah on could be the motivating factor for an overhaul.

The immediate reaction of Liverpool may be one of scorn, but selling the 28-year-old could be the silver bullet the Reds need.

