Harry Kane has been on fire in the Premier League this season.

The Spurs striker has already scored 12 times and recorded 11 assists in England's top tier in 2020/21.

But he hasn't been the only striker that has thrived so far this campaign.

Jamie Vardy is still doing some extraordinary things at the age of 33 for Leicester, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is scoring goals almost at will for Everton.

But who has been the best striker in the Premier League this season?

Using stats provided by WhoScored.com, we have ranked every striker to have played at least 450 minutes (five full games) this season from worst to best.

36 players have met the threshold and you can view their stats from the 2020/21 campaign below.

36. Rhian Brewster - 6.15

35. Jay Rodriguez - 6.17

34. Karlan Grant - 6.27

33. Fabio Silva - 6.28

32. Oliver Burke - 6.29

31. Callum Robinson - 6.34

Brewster has struggled massively since Sheffield United paid £23m for him last summer. He is yet to hit the back of the net for his new club.

Grant and Silva have also failed to impress since big money moves to West Brom and Wolves respectively.

30. Aaron Connolly - 6.37

29. Jordan Ayew - 6.46

28. Ashley Barnes - 6.49

27. Aleksandar Mitrovic - 6.51

26. Ivan Cavaleiro - 6.51

Mitrovic was expected to lead the line for Fulham this season but he has found himself on the bench more often than not.

25. Neal Maupay - 6.54

24. Olivier Giroud 6.56

23. Chris Wood - 6.57

22. David McGoldrick - 6.67

21. Edinson Cavani - 6.68

Cavani has done well for United since joining from PSG last summer, having scoring four times in five starts.

Giroud has been decent when Frank Lampard has given him a chance this season.

20. Christian Benteke - 6.74

19. Sebastien Haller - 6.75* (no longer at West Ham)

18. Joelinton - 6.82

17. Callum Wilson - 6.83

16. Oliver McBurnie - 6.83

Newcastle have been poor going forward this season but Wilson has been one of their few positives.

15. Timo Werner - 6.84

14. Anthony Martial - 6.85

13. Raul Jimenez - 6.91

12. Alexandre Lacazette - 6.93

11. Tammy Abraham - 6.94

Werner has missed a plethora of chances for Chelsea this season. He's been a huge disappointment.

Martial has not been at his best for United in 2020/21, having notched just four Premier League goals.

10. Che Adams - 6.95

9. Patrick Bamford - 7.04

8. Gabriel Jesus - 7.06

7. Roberto Firmino - 7.10

6. Michail Antonio - 7.14

Many football fans didn't think Bamford had what it takes to be a Premier League striker. He's answered the critics with 10 goals already this season.

Firmino has been criticised for his displays in recent times but only six strikers have been better than him in 2020/21.

5. Danny Ings - 7.17

4. Jamie Vardy - 7.17

3. Ollie Watkins - 7.24

2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7.40

1. Harry Kane - 7.93

There have been so many good English strikers in the Premier League so far this season.

But Kane find himself way out in front. He may well be the best striker in the world on current form.

