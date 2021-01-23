Borussia Dortmund are struggling in the Bundesliga right now.

After sacking Lucien Favre and replacing him with the inexperienced Edin Terzic, the club have continued to lack consistency and are now fifth in the table.

Dortmund lost 4-2 away at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday evening, leaving them 10 points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich having played a game more.

They're pretty much out of the title race, however, there were some positives to take from the defeat at BORUSSIA-PARK.

Jadon Sancho looked back to his very best, the English winger delivering two brilliant assists for Erling Braut Haaland.

The second to put Dortmund 2-1 up on the night was a thing of beauty, with Sancho showing incredible composure to find his partner-in-crime in the box.

You can watch the Englishman's assist below.

Sancho's second assist vs Monchengladbach

The build-up play outside the area was fantastic and the former Manchester City man then showed off his quick feet inside it to squeeze the ball into Haaland's path.

As he always does, the Norwegian prodigy finished the chance, taking his Bundesliga goal tally for the season to 14 from 13 appearances.

But Sancho was the real star of the show for Dortmund against Monchengladbach and the £90m-rated forward has now notched nine assists in 16 Bundesliga games this season.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United fans were impressed by the Englishman's assists and overall performance, despite the fact that Dortmund lost the game.

Here's some of the best reaction on Twitter from the Red Devils faithful...

Man Utd fans react

Should United try and sign Sancho in the summer after failing last year? Absolutely.

The Red Devils are in need of a world-class right-winger to bolster their talented forward line and Sancho fits the bill perfectly.

Imagine him, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba creating chances for the likes Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial? The stuff of dreams.

