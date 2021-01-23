On Thursday evening, Liverpool Football Club hit their lowest point for a number of years.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Burnley at Anfield, bringing an end to their 68-game unbeaten home record in the Premier League.

Liverpool have also failed to score in four successive league games for the first time since the year 2000, a woeful record when you consider the attacking options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane look a pale shadow of themselves, but they're having to contend with a noticeable lack of ingenuity behind them.

That got us thinking about which players could solve that conundrum and there's one name that just kept popping up; former Reds superstar, Philippe Coutinho.

During the 2016/17 season, the Brazilian was everything Liverpool are missing right now, an accomplished creator that chipped in with wonder goals to break down stubborn defences.

So for this week's edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget', we're going to revisit Coutinho's finest campaign in a Liverpool shirt.

Sorry if it feels like we're rubbing salt in the wounds, Kopites...

Coutinho's incredible 2016/17 season

The 2016/17 campaign was Coutinho's last full one as a Liverpool player, the 28-year-old famously completing a £142m move to Barcelona in January 2018.

He played 31 Premier League games in total that season, scoring 13 goals and delivering seven assists.

Coutinho's goal contributions included a sensational brace away at Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, plus a goal and an assist in a Merseyside derby win over Everton.

He also starred against West Ham in Liverpool's penultimate game of the season, which was a must-win fixture to stay ahead of Arsenal in the race for Champions League football.

The Reds won the game in east London 4-0, with Coutinho netting twice, contributing an assist and delivering arguably his best performance in the famous red shirt.

He was simply a man on a mission in 2016/17, regularly tormenting defenders with his catalogue of skills and accurately spraying passes around like an elite-level playmaker.

As you can probably guess, Coutinho's masterly highlights from that season are a joy to behold and they're available to watch below thanks to @LSComps.

Video of Coutinho's 2016/17 highlights

What a player he was for Liverpool. Coutinho combined South American swagger with output levels befitting of a world-class attacking midfielder.

That's not easy to do in the Premier League, with a number of Brazilian players struggling to adapt to the demands of English top-flight football over the years.

Liverpool, of course, had to sell Coutinho to Barcelona and the £142m fee they received helped fund the game-changing signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

But despite the team's success after his departure, there can be no question that Coutinho is one of the Reds' best players of the modern era and they're missing him right now.

The streets won't forget his genius and neither will the majority of Liverpool fans.

