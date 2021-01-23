Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City: What's Europe's longest unbeaten home run in the 21st century?
Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end on Thursday evening after Ashley Barnes' late penalty secured an unexpected 1-0 win for Burnley.
For over three years, Jurgen Klopp's side had avoided defeat at fortress Anfield, a quite incredible achievement.
Many believed the Reds would go on to match Chelsea's 86-game unbeaten home record in the Premier League, but the current champions just fell short.
The Blues' run will probably never be equalled by an English team, especially given how competitive top-flight football is in the country.
However, in the 21st century, Chelsea's run of 1,709 days without a home league defeat is only Europe's second longest.
Let's find out which team takes top spot...
Data sourced from Transfermarkt.
40. Ajax (2002-2004) - 671 days
=38. Lyon (2000-2002) - 672 days
=38. Sporting Lisbon (2006-2008) - 672 days
37. Spartak Moscow (2005-2007) - 679 days
36. Paris Saint-Germain (2014-2016) - 683 days
35. Zenit (2018-2020) - 685 days
34. Barcelona (2006-2007) - 686 days
33. Rubin Kazan (2004-2006) - 692 days
32. Lokomotiv Moscow (2001-2003) - 703 days
=30. Anderlecht (2000-2002) - 720 days
=30. Manchester City (2010-2012) - 720 days
29. Club Brugge (2013-2015) - 724 days
28. Bayern Munich (2001-2003) - 728 days
27. Twente (2008-2010) - 749 days
26. Ajax (2017-2019) - 761 days
25. Bordeaux (2007-2009) - 776 days
24. PSV (2004-2007) - 777 days
=22. Paris Saint-Germain (2016-2018) - 783 days
=22. Juventus (2015-2017) - 783 days
21. Barcelona (2016-2018) - 792 days
20. Benfica (2016-2018) - 793 days
19. Bayern Munich (2016-2018) - 801 days
18. Rostov (2015-2017) - 813 days
17. Juventus (2018-2020) - 832 days
16. FC Porto (2016-2018) - 847 days
15. Real Madrid (2000-2003) - 913 days
14. Roma (2000-2002) - 917 days
=12. Borussia Dortmund (2015-2017) - 924 days
=12. Club Brugge (2015-2018) - 924 days
11. Juventus (2013-2015) - 959 days
10. Inter Milan (2008-2010) - 967 days
9. FC Porto (2002-2004) - 1,001 days
8. Club Brugge (2015-2018) - 1,069 days
7. Anderlecht (2010-2013) - 1,117 days
6. PSV (2016-2019) - 1,134 days
5. Red Bull Salzburg (2016-2020) - 1,174 days
4. Benfica (2012-2015) - 1,332 days
3. Liverpool (2017-2021) - 1,369 days
2. Chelsea (2004-2008) - 1,709 days
1. FC Porto (2008-2014) - 1,947 days
Porto's incredible unbeaten home run came just 243 days short of six full years, absolutely ridiculous stuff.
The Portuguese side's record will simply not be equalled or surpassed by any team in one of Europe's top leagues and the same can probably be said about Chelsea's.
To be honest, Liverpool's 1,369-day run will likely stand the test of time as well and the fact they achieved it in a fiercely competitive Premier League is quite remarkable.
They're going through a rough patch right now, but never forget that Jurgen Klopp's side are one of the greatest we've ever seen.