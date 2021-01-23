Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end on Thursday evening after Ashley Barnes' late penalty secured an unexpected 1-0 win for Burnley.

For over three years, Jurgen Klopp's side had avoided defeat at fortress Anfield, a quite incredible achievement.

Many believed the Reds would go on to match Chelsea's 86-game unbeaten home record in the Premier League, but the current champions just fell short.

The Blues' run will probably never be equalled by an English team, especially given how competitive top-flight football is in the country.

However, in the 21st century, Chelsea's run of 1,709 days without a home league defeat is only Europe's second longest.

Let's find out which team takes top spot...

Data sourced from Transfermarkt.

40. Ajax (2002-2004) - 671 days

=38. Lyon (2000-2002) - 672 days

=38. Sporting Lisbon (2006-2008) - 672 days

37. Spartak Moscow (2005-2007) - 679 days

36. Paris Saint-Germain (2014-2016) - 683 days

35. Zenit (2018-2020) - 685 days

34. Barcelona (2006-2007) - 686 days

33. Rubin Kazan (2004-2006) - 692 days

32. Lokomotiv Moscow (2001-2003) - 703 days

=30. Anderlecht (2000-2002) - 720 days

=30. Manchester City (2010-2012) - 720 days

29. Club Brugge (2013-2015) - 724 days

28. Bayern Munich (2001-2003) - 728 days

27. Twente (2008-2010) - 749 days

26. Ajax (2017-2019) - 761 days

25. Bordeaux (2007-2009) - 776 days

24. PSV (2004-2007) - 777 days

=22. Paris Saint-Germain (2016-2018) - 783 days

=22. Juventus (2015-2017) - 783 days

21. Barcelona (2016-2018) - 792 days

20. Benfica (2016-2018) - 793 days

19. Bayern Munich (2016-2018) - 801 days

18. Rostov (2015-2017) - 813 days

17. Juventus (2018-2020) - 832 days

16. FC Porto (2016-2018) - 847 days

15. Real Madrid (2000-2003) - 913 days

14. Roma (2000-2002) - 917 days

=12. Borussia Dortmund (2015-2017) - 924 days

=12. Club Brugge (2015-2018) - 924 days

11. Juventus (2013-2015) - 959 days

10. Inter Milan (2008-2010) - 967 days

9. FC Porto (2002-2004) - 1,001 days

8. Club Brugge (2015-2018) - 1,069 days

7. Anderlecht (2010-2013) - 1,117 days

6. PSV (2016-2019) - 1,134 days

5. Red Bull Salzburg (2016-2020) - 1,174 days

4. Benfica (2012-2015) - 1,332 days

3. Liverpool (2017-2021) - 1,369 days

2. Chelsea (2004-2008) - 1,709 days

1. FC Porto (2008-2014) - 1,947 days

Porto's incredible unbeaten home run came just 243 days short of six full years, absolutely ridiculous stuff.

The Portuguese side's record will simply not be equalled or surpassed by any team in one of Europe's top leagues and the same can probably be said about Chelsea's.

To be honest, Liverpool's 1,369-day run will likely stand the test of time as well and the fact they achieved it in a fiercely competitive Premier League is quite remarkable.

They're going through a rough patch right now, but never forget that Jurgen Klopp's side are one of the greatest we've ever seen.

