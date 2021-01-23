Chorley's incredible FA Cup journey came to an end on Friday evening at the fourth-round stage.

The team from the sixth-tier of English football were beaten 1-0 by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Victory Park.

Vitinha netted the only goal of the game after just 12 minutes, the Portuguese midfielder's effort from all of 30 yards flying into Chorley's goal.

"If you are going to lose, I would prefer to lose to a goal like that than a scruffy goal," Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio said after the game.

"I am proud of what we have done for our community, my kids at school will remember that their head teacher got this far in the FA Cup. Hopefully it can inspire some of them.

"We are approaching up to half a million [in earnings from the cup run], we have people who are isolating, and those players have given them a little bit of happiness.

"If it is 2-0 or 3-0 at half-time the game is done and people are turning their TVs off. That did not happen. I felt we were in the game. Every player was outstanding."

Vermiglio's side were brilliant on the night, restricting Wolves to just one shot on target throughout the entirety of the game.

The National League North side were clearly not intimidated by their Premier League opponent, as the Chorley manager and his staff proved when Adama Traore committed a needless foul right next to their bench.

When Wolves' flying winger turned to vent his frustration at them, Vermiglio and his pals responded by laughing at the Spanish international.

Take a look at the incident for yourself below.

Traore's bulging, baby-oiled muscles didn't scare the Chorley lads one bit!

It really was a tough night for Wolves and manager Nuno Espirito Santo heaped praise on goalkeeper John Ruddy in his post-match interview.

"The scene was set for us to lose this game," the Portuguese said, per BBC. "John Ruddy did his job, everybody knows his quality. He helped us to win the game."

Wolves will play the winner of Southampton versus Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

