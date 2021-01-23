Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are reportedly in secret discussions about a money-spinning $1 billion rematch to their 2017 fight.

The pair clashed in Las Vegas three-and-a-half years ago, with Mayweather coming out on top courtesy of a tenth round knockout.

However, the event was hardly a disaster for McGregor. The former two-weight UFC champion pocketed a reported $130m for his night's work, whilst Mayweather took home $280m.

That has appeared to convince the two icons of combat sports that they should square-off once more.

Only this time, they are looking to land even more money by holding the showdown in the Middle East. Back in 2019, Anthony Joshua regained his heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia, showing that an event of that magnitude can be a major success.

Mayweather and McGregor have already identified how they can attract fans to make sure that the world is watching.

"The world's biggest watch, whiskey and betting companies will splurge millions in sponsorship deals and adverts, every single blank surface in a 10-mile radius will be expertly branded - for a fee," SunSport explained.

Since their first meeting, McGregor has regularly called for another shot at Mayweather.

The Irishman did start the first clash well before eventually succumbing. Some fans have speculated, though, that Mayweather was taking it easy in the opening rounds and then put his foot on the gas later on.

Yet Mayweather is not getting any younger. He turns 44 next month, and his advancing years could present McGregor with an improved chance of settling the score in a rematch.

If McGregor cannot tempt Mayweather out of retirement, he does appear to have a back-up plan in place. In recent months, McGregor has spoken of his desire to face Mayweather's long-time rival, Manny Pacquiao.

It is clear that McGregor fancies his chances as a boxer, and wants to show that he can master two sports before he brings the curtain down on his career.

He must first focus his mind on the job at hand, though. He is set to take on Dustin Poirier this weekend at UFC 257. The two men first met in 2014, with McGregor securing a stoppage win inside the opening two minutes.

If the 32-year-old is to ensure that fans remain interested in a potential match-up with Mayweather, he must win in impressive fashion once again.

A victory on Saturday night could also lead to an intriguing rematch inside the Octagon. McGregor has admitted that he would love to have a second crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov following their controversial grudge match in 2018.

