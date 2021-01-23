UFC superstar Conor McGregor has revealed that he would like to fight seven times in the next 18 months as he looks to remind fans why he is the biggest name in the sport.

The 32-year-old thrust himself into the spotlight regularly during the early stages of his MMA career. It paid off handsomely as he won the featherweight title in 2015, before claiming the lightweight belt the following year.

However, he has fought just twice inside the Octagon since November 2016. This has led to some fans questioning how much desire McGregor has left to prove that he is still an elite competitor.

Yet McGregor insists that he remains dedicated to the sport, and wants to increase his activity level in the coming months.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "The truth is the fight game will never get rid of me. Conor McGregor will be here until the day I go out. So that's it.

"If they line me up, I'll get about seven fights in the next year and a half. That's what I want."

It appears clear that McGregor is desperate to make up for lost time. The Irish southpaw currently has a four-fight deal with the UFC, and has claimed that he would like to get those fights out the way as swiftly as possible.

"I've got four fights left on this contract with the UFC. I'd do it in the first quarter of 2021 if they give me the dates," he added.

This is not the first time that McGregor has promised fans that he will compete on a regular basis. After beating Donald Cerrone last January, he indicated that he wanted to make a quick return to gather some momentum.

Instead, the coronavirus pandemic struck and McGregor was left unimpressed by the offers he received from the UFC, causing him to retire for the third time in his career in June.

That was a short-lived decision, though. McGregor will be back in the Octagon this weekend against Dustin Poirier, and he has vowed to prove to his supporters that he is still one of the best in the business.

"You'll see exactly what I'm saying soon enough," he said, in an ominous message to his rivals.

A victory over Poirier could tempt McGregor's bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement for a rematch of their 2018 contest. An alternative opponent would be Nate Diaz. McGregor and Diaz both recorded a win apiece against each other across two classic bouts in 2016.

