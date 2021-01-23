Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end on Thursday night.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by Burnley thanks to a late Ashley Barnes penalty, a result that sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world.

Despite their struggles at times in 2020/21, many believed Liverpool stood a chance of breaking Chelsea's unbeaten home run record.

Sadly, they fell 18 games short of equalling the Blues' jaw-dropping tally and we will likely not see a team get close to that 86-game record again for quite some time.

In truth, Chelsea's achievement will probably never be equalled or surpassed and that's the case for a few other Premier League records.

Let's take a look at the 10 records from the Premier League era that we believe will never be broken...

1. Longest unbeaten home run

(86 games - Chelsea - 20 March 2004 - 5 October 2008)

The only logical place to start. Chelsea's incredible run, achieved collectively by Claudio Ranieri, Jose Mourinho, Avram Grant and Luiz Felipe Scolari, was ironically ended by Liverpool, the Reds winning 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a goal from Xabi Alonso.

2. The longest run of clean sheets

(Edwin van der Sar - 11 for Manchester United in 2008/09)

Eleven clean sheets in a row is ludicrously good. Given that most teams put attack before defence in the present day, we feel confident Van der Sar and Manchester United's record will remain intact.

3. Most consecutive games undefeated

(49 games - Arsenal - 7 May 2003 to 24 October 2004)

One of football's greatest ever achievements. Liverpool managed 44 games unbeaten between 2019 and 2020, but the fact Jurgen Klopp's incredible team still fell five games short highlights how amazing Arsenal's 49-game run was.

4. Fastest ever goal

(7.69 seconds - Shane Long, Southampton vs Watford, 23 April 2019)

Ledley King previously held the record of fastest Premier League goal for 19 years, so it will take a superhuman effort to ripple the net quicker than Long.

5. Fastest hat-trick

(2 minutes 56 seconds - Sadio Mane, Southampton vs Aston Villa, 16 May 2015)

It's still hard to believe that Mane managed to score a Premier League hat-trick in less than three minutes. The Senegalese's treble is the fastest ever recorded in the history of English top-flight football.

6. Most seasons scored in

(21 - Ryan Giggs - 1992/93 to 2012/13)

Fans are often divided when discussing Giggs' claim to being one of the Premier League's greatest ever players. However, no one can question his age-defying longevity and his goalscoring record is certainly safe for the foreseeable future.

7. Lowest official attendance

(3,039 - Wimbledon 1-3 Everton at Selhurst Park, 26 January 1993)

The Covid-19 pandemic has sadly made fans temporarily obsolete, but they did used to attend games! Under normal circumstances, the only way this record could be broken is if a set of home supporters refused to turn up in protest.

8. Most consecutive appearances

(310 - Brad Friedel - 14 August 2004 until 7 October 2012)

Goalkeepers always have an advantage when it comes to recording consecutive appearances. That doesn't make Friedel's triple-century tally any less outrageous, though. To put that figure into perspective, Frank Lampard holds the record for outfield players with 164 consecutive games for Chelsea, close to half of Friedel's total.

9. Oldest player

(43 years and 162 days - John Burridge for Manchester City vs QPR, 14 May 1995)

Premier League footballers regularly play when into their late 30s, but 43?! That's obscene. The phrase 'Golden Oldie' is an understatement when talking about Burridge.

10. Longest spell as manager

(21 years, 224 days - Arsene Wenger with Arsenal, 1 October 1996 – 13 May 2018)

The halcyon days of managers like Wenger or Sir Alex Ferguson leading the same team for decades are firmly over. Now, manager turnover is the highest it's ever been and it makes Wenger's record look unbeatable.

