Dana White released the pay-per-view trends for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return fight against Dustin Poirier are much greater than the clash he had with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor, 32, will step back into the octagon for the first time in over a year when he goes head to head with Poirier at UFC 257 on Fight Island.

This will also be McGregor’s return to the lightweight division, as he last made an appearance at this weight category back in October 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib at UFC 229.

The Eagle announced his retirement from UFC in a surprising announcement after his win over Justin Gaethje.

The Russian fighter has been undefeated for his entire tenure in the UFC and will undoubtedly go down as the best lightweight of his generation.

But, the UFC President is trying to convince Khabib to make a return.

White and the 32-year-old fighter met with each other last week, and Khabib admitted that he could make a return to the octagon if he sees a contender that he is impressed by.

The pair met with each other once again at a UAE Warriors event for a segment in Dana White’s ‘Looking for A Fight’ series, where he was captured on camera provoking the lightweight champion.

The UFC president said: “This fight with Poirier is trending bigger than the fight with you and Conor on pay-per-view.

“Imagine what you and Conor would do in another fight.”

Khabib has previously expressed his desire to reach a 30-0 record, so a return to the UFC is potential on the cards for The Eagle.

