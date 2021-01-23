Borussia Dortmund have hit another difficult run of form.

After drawing 1-1 with Mainz, Edin Terzić's side have lost to Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach and have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games.

In fact, since beating RB Leipzig in a 3-1 win that looked like it could have serious implications for the title race, BVB have failed to win a single match.

They've now slipped to fifth in the Bundesliga table despite some impressive recent performances from some of their key men.

Jadon Sancho carved out a brilliant assist in the 4-2 defeat to Monchengladbach on Friday night, setting up Erling Haaland.

But it's the Norwegian's scintillating form this season which has really caught the eye.

Haaland scored a brace in that game, taking his tally to 14 league goals in just 13 appearances. Throw in another six Champions League goals and one in the German Super Cup and it's easy to see why rumours linking him to Manchester City and Real Madrid just refuse to go away.

However, as the scoreline makes clear, his goals weren't enough to prevent Dortmund suffering another defeat.

That meant the striker was not a happy man after the game and, as has so often been the case in his fledging career so far, his post-match interview was visibly awkward as he raged at the result.

He admitted "I'm so p***ed now you have no idea" while speaking to the Bundesliga's official channel, a clip which they edited out but which has still managed to do the rounds on social media.

We say his interviews are 'awkward', but they're also quite endearing. It's easy to forget Haaland is just 20-years-old given how quickly he's adapted to German football.

Dortmund will also be pleased with his mentality as he refuses to be carried away by his personal achievements when his teammates are struggling.

As they sit 10 points behind pace-setters Bayern Munich, having played a game more, their title challenge is probably over. But if Haaland continues scoring at his current rate, he'll be confident of dragging them back into contention for the Champions League spots.

News Now - Sport News