Liverpool are receiving pelters from all directions right now.

Ok, yes, the Premier League is a fickle world and it would probably only take two wins for the Reds to be widely praised again, but we can't deny that their current form has been out of character.

Jurgen Klopp's men kissed goodbye to their 69-game unbeaten run at Anfield with a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in midweek, conceding a late penalty to Ashley Barnes that went unanswered.

Liverpool drawing blanks

And it's that tepidness in front of goal that has typified Liverpool's recent struggles, going four consecutive Premier League games without a goal for the first time since May 2000.

Since the disappointing 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, the Merseyside club have drawn blanks against Newcastle United, Southampton, Manchester United and Burnley.

As a result, the once trusty front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have come under fire with the trio having struggled since the 7-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool under pressure

That being said, not all of the blame lies at their feet because the defence and midfield have also let down Klopp in recent weeks, leading to claims of a wider crisis at Anfield.

Besides, Mane, Salah and Firmino all saw their goalscoring tallies decline during the 2019/20 season, but you wouldn't have known it with the Reds romping their way to the league title.

And as a result, the Daily Mail has decided to put every Liverpool player who has featured during their so-called 'horror run' under the microscope, ranking them by their performances out of 10.

Liverpool players rated

As you can imagine, it doesn't make for pretty reading with 7/10 proving the highest score and a couple of big-name players being slapped with a 2/10.

You can check out the final scores for each Liverpool player down below as well as a short line explaining why they've received the rating they have:

Alisson Becker - 6/10

'Made two brilliant saves to keep Manchester United at bay in the drab 0-0 draw at Anfield.'

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 2/10

'The slump in form of Liverpool's right-back has been alarming.'

Joe Matip - 5/10

'A fine defender on his day but his fitness is always going to be the issue.'

Fabinho - 7/10

'Overall, probably Liverpool's player of the season so far.'

Rhys Williams - 5/10

'His only Premier League appearance in this run was to replace Matip when he went off injured against West Brom.'

Nathaniel Phillips - 5/10

'Phillips played the full 90 in the 0-0 draw against Newcastle and was booked but overall, didn't have too much to do.'

Andrew Robertson - 5/10

'His form hasn't dipped as significantly as his fellow full-back Alexander-Arnold.'

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

'The captain has led by example in two of the recent Premier League games by filling in as a centre-back alongside Fabinho to help cover the absence of Joel Matip.'

Thiago Alcantara - 5/10

'At times, he has looked outstanding since his return to fitness. But in other moments, he just hasn't looked quite on it yet.'

Georginio Wijnaldum - 4/10

'In these last few games, his displays have been a lot like the overall team - out of ideas and low on confidence.'

James Milner - 5/10

'It could be time to turn to him now as Liverpool look to cajole their way back into winning form.'

Xherdan Shaqiri - 5/10

'Shaqiri has struggled to find the creativity that his side desperately need.'

Curtis Jones - 4/10

'Against West Brom, Jones was caught in possession before the Baggies snatched an equaliser - a steep learning curve for the 19-year-old. '

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 3/10

'His performances haven't been too eye-catching and his substitutions haven't been surprising.'

Divock Origi - 3/10

'The Belgium international has to show Klopp why he still belongs in his Liverpool plans. But it increasingly looks like he doesn't.'

Sadio Mane - 5/10

'For all of his graft, defenders seem to find it easier to usher him down dead ends than they have for years.'

Mohamed Salah - 3/10

'His link-up play was so poor Liverpool fans, and Owen, would probably prefer him to hold on to the ball than give it away.'

Robert Firmino - 2/10

'For so long, Firmino hasn't had the plaudits he deserves but at present, the criticism coming his way is justified.'

Takumi Minamino - N/A

'Has Klopp fully taken to Minamino? Something seems odd.'

Jurgen Klopp - 4/10

'Everyone is always wiser after the event, especially in football but for Klopp, a few issues are coming to the surface at the same time'

Liverpool must stop the rot

Truth be told, it's pretty hard to argue with any of their selections because Liverpool have been pretty shocking if you take their games since the Palace victory in isolation.

Alexander-Arnold and Firmino, who are valued at £99 million and £64.8 million respectively, bear the brunt of the criticism as the only players warranting 2/10 ratings.

But it goes without saying that many of these players are still enjoying a fantastic season, lest we forget that Mohamed Salah is leading the goal-scoring charts, but they simply have to arrest this slump.

Even in the most undulating of Premier League seasons, Liverpool simply can't afford to go four-game spells without scoring or winning if they want to retain their title come May.

News Now - Sport News