Conor McGregor is set to make his long awaited return to the UFC Octagon this weekend.

The Irish superstar has gone more than 12 months without fighting, after he mercilessly thrashed Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

Now, he faces up to Dustin Poirier for the second time as he takes to the canvas for his 'Fight island' debut.

It is shaping up to be an explosive fight with Poirier promising blood and McGregor preparing for a 'masterpiece'.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, McGregor pulled no punches when asked how he thought the fight might turn out.

"I’m going to put on a flawless performance, an absolute clinic. I’ve never been more confident in my endurance than I am now.

"Dustin and his team-mate take a bit of disrespect from me saying I’m going to take him out in 60 seconds, it works both ways.

"If you can last through the drama I’m about to bring to you, we will see what you’re about and who has the endurance.

"I’m excited all across the board, I’m confident. All my skills are on fire at the minute."

There can be no doubting that McGregor is the favourite going into the clash.

With an impressive record, McGregor is one of the UFC's biggest stars and one of the most famous athletes on the planet right now.

He boasts a massive global following that is fiercely loyal and ready to go to all sorts of lengths to defend their man.

He is also growing into a bit of a business icon as the success of his personal brand of whiskey continues to grow from strength.

So how well do you know McGregor?

We thought we would put your knowledge to the test by using the Ultimate Conor McGregor quiz to separate the true fan from the casual.

20 out of 20 is a straight knockout, but anything above 15 is a pretty dominant performance as well.

Good luck!

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

