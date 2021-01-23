Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea: Who gets the easiest FA Cup and EFL cup draws?
The FA Cup draw rarely comes without controversy.
In theory, Peter Crouch or Ian Wright picking names out of the hat shouldn't be a cause for anything but excitement, but fans can't help but resent certain teams who they feel consistently get a better rub of the green.
Manchester City, in particular, are often targeted by rival fans who take issue with the lower-league teams they are handed in their runs through the FA Cup and League Cup each year.
European draws attract even more scepticism. In fact, Sepp Blatter caused a scandal in 2016 when he claimed draws could be fixed by using hot and cold balls.
But in reality, the FA Cup and League Cup draws are simply pot luck. That's not to say some teams don't get more luck than others, though.
The Athletic have conducted a study on who gets the 'easiest' draws and it's included all 92 teams in the English Football League.
They've taken into account all the domestic draws of the last 10 years and how far apart clubs were from their opponents in the table when the draw was made.
Clubs were then given a score based on their 'status' - so facing a 'big six' side would earn six points, the rest of the Premier League five, a Championship side four, League One three, League Two two, and non-League points would earn one point.
It's not an exact science, naturally, but it does make for a fascinating table.
92. Lincoln City
91. Newport County
90. Morecambe
89. Salford City
88. Crawley Town
87. Barrow
86. Exeter City
85. Northampton Town
84. Grimsby Town
83. Luton Town
82. Burton Albion
81. Cambridge United
80. Accrington Stanley
79. Harrogate Town
78. Cheltenham Town
77. Shrewsbury Town
76. Forest Green Rovers
75. Stevenage
74. Mansfield Town
73. Oxford United
72. Plymouth Argyle
71. Bradford City
70. Carlisle United
69. Wycombe Wanderers
68. Crewe Alexandra
67. Leyton Orient
66. AFC Wimbledon
65. Oldham Athletic
64. Colchester United
63. Southend United
62. Tranmere Rovers
61. Portsmouth
60. Gillingham
59. Port Vale
58. Swindon Town
57. Coventry City
56. Rochdale
55. MK Dons
54. Bristol City
53. Scunthorpe United
52. Walsall
51. Rotherham United
50. Fleetwood Town
49. Birmingham City
48. Blackpool
47. Sheffield Wednesday
46. Doncaster Rovers
45. Nottingham Forest
44. Wigan Athletic
43. Peterborough United
42. Preston North End
41. Sheffield United
40. Reading
39. Hull City
38. Bristol City
37. Leeds United
36. Southampton
35. Blackburn Rovers
34. Bolton Wanderers
33. Barnsley
32. Charlton Athletic
31. Derby County
30. Leicester City
29. Ipswich Town
28. Huddersfield Town
27. Brentford
26. Middlesbrough
25. Fulham
24. Crystal Palace
23. Norwich City
22. Wolverhampton Wanderers
21. Brighton & Hove Albion
20. Watford
19. Millwall
18. Sunderland
17. Newcastle United
16. Swansea City
15. Bournemouth
14. Cardiff City
13. Stoke City
12. Burnley
11. Aston Villa
10. West Bromwich Albion
9. West Ham
8. Everton
7. Queens Park Rangers
6. Manchester City
5. Chelsea
4. Manchester United
3. Arsenal
2. Liverpool
1. Tottenham Hotspur
Interestingly, the top six deemed to have got the 'easiest' draws are in fact the traditional Premier League 'big six'. That's partly because there are only five, rather than six, 'big' teams worth six points in the study who they can be drawn against.
Tottenham, it appears, get the most favourable draws going back a decade. Jose Mourinho's side have certainly been thanking their lucky stars this season, facing Brentford (rather than Manchester Untied or Manchester City) in the Carabao Cup semi-final and being pitted against Marine and Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup so far.
