Liverpool have been left to lick their wounds after losing their Anfield unbeaten record this week.

The Reds had gone more than 1,300 days without suffering a Premier League defeat at home with their run dating back to a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men fell short of Chelsea's overall Premier League record as they came unstuck against Burnley in mid-week, losing 1-0 courtesy of Ashley Barnes' late penalty.

Liverpool's Anfield defeat

But the problems at Liverpool don't end there because the Burnley defeat marked their fourth Premier League game on the bounce where they've failed to find the net.

That's pretty unheard of for Premier League champions in general, never mind ones fresh from amassing 99 points, so there's good reason to think that Klopp has a lot of work on his hands.

However, despite their recent struggles, you'd like to think that the quality of their 2020 was beyond reproach, ending their 30-year drought by winning the league title with just three defeats.

World football clubs ranking

Sure, there was disappointment in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and Klopp looked distinctly uninterested in the domestic cups, but it's hard to image many Kopites caring.

So, bearing all of that in mind, it would seem pretty bonkers for Liverpool to only have been considered the 29th best football club in 2020, right? Right???

Well, I'm afraid that's exactly what has happened after the International Federation of Football for History and Statistics (IFFHS) published their 'IFFHS CLUB WORLD RANKING 2020' this week.

Liverpool only rank in 29th

Now, before you think the IFFHS have some sort of bias against Liverpool, bear in mind that their rankings are based on a thorough statistical model that you can see at the bottom of this page.

An over-simplified explanation would be that IFFHS reward teams who perform well across all competitions, hence why FA Cup-winning Arsenal finish above Premier League-focused Liverpool.

But disclaimers aside, you can check who the data suggested were the best football clubs in the world last year:

Bayern Munich take top spot

I think we can all agree that common sense has prevailed with Bayern Munich taking top spot.

Winning every single game on their way to Champions League glory, while also bagging the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga crowns means that the Bavarians were the darlings of the statistical model.

However, I think we can all agree that the calculations are far from perfection because you'd be hard-pressed to argue that four Premier League clubs were better than Liverpool in 2020.

Then again, given this humble writer's secret distaste for Klopp's handling of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, I'm happy to see the Reds penalised for it, even if 29th in the world seems a little extreme.

But either way, I imagine that the winning mentality at Liverpool will mean their players are indifferent to any position other than first, which is a position that Bayern thoroughly deserves.

