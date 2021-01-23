According to a recent new survey done by mobile phone recycling company Mazuma Mobile, it was revealed that RockStar Games 2004 classic title Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was the most wanted video game remake.

San Andreas came ahead of the likes of other memorable titles such as: Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Tekken 3 and the entertaining Simpsons Hit & Run.

Mazuma Mobile compiled the initial data after analysing over 400 games and their Google search volumes to assemble a list of the top 50 games that gamers would like to see be remade in 2021.

Following the confirmed results of their survey, the Mazuma Mobile Company in a press release said:

“The analysis reveals that GTA: San Andreas ranked top of the wanted remake list, the game released back in 2004 is still as popular, with its clever story line, vast mapped area and with the graphics being some of the best of its time, this video game lives in an area of nostalgia for great video gaming that is still thriving even in 2021.”

In addition, this classic title was renowned for its memorable characters throughout the game including the likes of The Big Smoke, who was perhaps best known for recapping an abnormally large order:

“I’ll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s with cheese and a large soda.”

There was also the likes of Ryder and Mike Toreno, the latter certainly adding an extra level of intrigue throughout the game.

Given the fact, however, that The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most successful gaming series ever created, is it any wonder that fans are still crying out for a remastered version of some of the original titles that could look even more phenomenal on the latest technology of 2021.

Thankfully, a fan made trailer has shown us exactly what a brand new San Andreas might look like on next-gen technology. It looks simply unreal.

You can see the top 10 requested games to be remastered listed below:

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – 23.5m annual searches

2. Bully – 19.1m annual searches

3. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – 10.5m annual searches

4. Half-Life – 4.9m annual searches

5. Tekken 3 – 4.6m annual searches

6. Grand Theft Auto IV – 4,212,000 annual searches

7. Super Mario World – 3,857,000 annual searches

8. Left 4 Dead 2 – 3,205,000 annual searches

9. Grand Theft Auto III – 2,892,000 annual searches

10. Left 4 Dead – 2,818,000 annual searches

