It's almost two years since Arjen Robben left Bayern Munich.

Back in Bavaria, Leroy Sane has been perfecting the art of cutting inside on his left foot before scoring wonder goals - but the Dutchman is still sorely missed.

Robben has returned to Groningen, the club who first handed him his chance before he moved onto PSV, Chelsea and Real Madrid.



However, his incredible spell in the Bundesliga won't be forgotten any time soon.

The playmaker won a ludicrous eight titles with Bayern, five DFB-Pokals, five German Super Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, and of course the Champions League.

That made for a hugely memorable stint with the German champions, but footage of one of his lesser known moments while working under Carlo Ancelotti has re-emerged.

Back in 2017, when Bayern beat Monchengladbach 1-0, Ancelotti took Robben off with five minutes to go and replaced him with Renato Sanches.

It had been a frustrating appearance for the legendary midfielder, who had hit the post and missed several other chances.

But his emotions finally boiled over at Ancelotti, whom he snubbed as he stomped over to the bench.

You can relive the incident below:

While he did high five him coming off the pitch, he also gave Renato Sanches a pretty cold shoulder - poor form, considering the Portuguese was just a teenager and struggling to make his mark at the club.

His reaction didn't attract much sympathy from his teammates either, Xabi Alonso, Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery among the players who found it nothing short of hysterical.

It's fair to say Robben was not amused.

News Now - Sport News