Leicester eyeing January move for ex-PL star valued at £31.5m

Christian Eriksen’s time at Inter Milan has been a horror show.

The Denmark international moved to the Italian club from Tottenham Hotspur in January of last year, with the Italian side paying £20m to bring him to the San Siro.

He has struggled to make any sort of impact under Antonio Conte and has played just 14 times this season.

Only six of those have been starts and it seems that the groundwork is being laid for him to potentially leave the club.

Sport Witness now carries a report from Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Leicester City are now in the race to sign the Denmark international.

Brendan Rodgers is said to be keen to recruit a midfielder to cover for the loss of Dennis Praet, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Eriksen is seen as an option but negotiations are difficult, given the finances involved.

Inter want a significant fee to let the ex-Spurs man go, while the player’s wage demands are also a stumbling block. He is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, Leicester are interested and there is the possibility of a loan without the option to purchase him at the end of the season.

Inter are not said to be delighted with that prospect, as they want the deal to be monetised in this transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a really intriguing deal for Leicester.

It might be a difficult one to do, but the Foxes could give the star the opportunity to thrive in the Premier League again.

Rodgers’ side play in a similar way to Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino and Eriksen absolutely thrived in that system.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

It is a big if, but if Leicester can convince Eriksen to move, and convince Inter to sanction the sale, this would be a superb signing.

Pull out all the stops, Brendan.

News Now - Sport News