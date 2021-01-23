Villa's £16.9m deal nearing completion with medical scheduled

Aston Villa are trying to strengthen their squad.

Dean Smith’s side have been in exceptional form this season and are in with a genuine chance of qualifying for European football.

They are currently 11th in the Premier League table, but they are just eight points off fourth-placed Liverpool with three games in hand.

The form has taken something of a hit recently, though, with the club going three games without a win, though those matches came against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

And they are now closing in on a new signing as the January transfer window nears its end.

Sport Witness carries a report from Telefoot, via journalist Johnny Severin, claiming that Morgan Sanson is closing in on a move to the club from Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Their first bid was rejected by Marseille, but Villa have made an offer that has brought negotiations closer to a conclusion.

Villa are said to have agreed to pay a €19m (£16.9m) fee for the Frenchman; that’s €16m (£14.2m) plus €3m (£2.6m).

Sanson is set to sign a four-year contract, bringing to an end his three-year spell in France.

He will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours; Sanson has scored 25 goals and laid on 22 assists in 157 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a fine deal for Villa.

Bringing in a midfield player to provide some more silk into the centre of the pitch can only be a good thing.

The likes of Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, and John McGinn have been shouldering the creativity burden for too long.

Adding Sanson into the mix would add another way for Villa to get forward and score goals.

That can never be a bad thing.

