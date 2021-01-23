"There was interest" - Reason for star's West Ham snub revealed by father

Hans Vanaken was a target for West Ham United in the summer.

There were plenty of reports surrounding the Club Brugge star, and the player himself later confirmed that the Hammers had made a bid, but that he turned down the move.

Vanaken has made a total of 269 appearances for the Belgian club and has scored 78 goals while also registering 60 assists.

This season, already, he has five goals and six assists to his name in 19 games.

And there has now been more revealed about the approach from the Hammers, and the 28-year-old’s decision to stay where he is.

The attacking midfielder’s father, Vital, was interviewed by Het Belang van Limburg and he has revealed that his son gave serious consideration to the potential move to east London.

Sport Witness carry the quotes and he said: “A few months ago, there was interest from West Ham. Serious thought was given to this. But for such a step the whole picture has to be right. Financial, sporting and family-oriented.

“At Club Brugge, he plays for trophies every year, [but] not [with the] English mid-table club. That’s point 1.

“Two, he and his wife Lauren are very happy. Do you have to go abroad, just to be able to say “I have been there”?

“I don’t rule out that he ever goes abroad. But suppose it doesn’t happen. Is that a lack of ambition?”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is fair enough.

Vanaken was clearly interested in the prospect of a switch to the Irons, but if he’s happy where he is, why put that in jeopardy?

He is playing regularly and has often captained the club.

Vanaken continues to be a key member of the squad, and the club are currently nine points clear of second-placed Genk.

Staying isn’t a sin, and it doesn’t seem that the Hammers really did anything wrong.

