"Clubs like Liverpool" - Reds backed to swoop for out-of-favour Premier League ace

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis has been well-reported.

The absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have played a key role in the club’s lack of form.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s men haven’t won any of their last five games in the league, drawing with West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United, and Manchester United.

They have also lost to both Southampton and Burnley, and one feels they could really do with finding some reinforcements in the January transfer window, especially with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho being played out of position at centre-half.

Indeed, former Premier League star Noel Whelan has tipped the club to dip into the market and believes that a potential target is West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

Football Insider have reported previously that Diop has been made available for a potential loan move, and Whelan has backed the Reds to swoop.

He said: “I’m sure there’d be clubs like Liverpool looking at him.

“We’ve already seen (Fikayo) Tomori looking to get away from Chelsea he’s already left for AC Milan and Diop’s another player that is a big name, a big player and if he gets the right club, he could be very important to them.

“Look at Liverpool, they looked very, very average against Burnley on Thursday night, there’s no doubt about that, there’s a lot of players out of form right now for Liverpool.

“That backline is always been a little bit makeshift, especially with centre-halves.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If this is a doable deal, Liverpool should explore it.

Diop isn’t playing at the Hammers – he has made just four appearances in the top-flight this season – and he may well be attainable.

Much will rely on Liverpool’s ability to convince the Hammers to shift him – if he leaves, they will be left with just three senior centre-backs.

Still, one has to feel he would offer a decent option in the heart of Klopp’s defence.

After all, he passes the first test: He’s actually a defender.

