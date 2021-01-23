The FA Cup has lost its magic, they said.

It's boring because all the big clubs end up winning it, they said.

Without fans, it's impossible to see big giant-killings, they said.

Well, they were right. Just about...

That's because Cheltenham almost pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup upsets ever against Manchester City.

City may have made 10 changes from their 2-0 victory over Aston Villa but they still started with the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus. This was by no means a weak City side.

But it was Alfie May who opened the scoring for the home side with a 59th-minute strike. It was caused by a Ben Tozer's long throw which created all sorts of problems inside the City penalty area.

The highlight of the first half was a fantastic firework display which caused the game to be interrupted by six minutes.

Once the half time whistle blew, it was would have been Guardiola giving out rockets to his side as they failed to break down their lower-league opposition.

You would have expected City to come out in the second half looking like a different team. But that wasn't quite the case as they struggled to create against the Robins.

But Cheltenham couldn't quite hold onto the lead given to them by May.

With nine minutes remaining, Phil Foden equalised from Joao Cancelo's cross.

Then, with just six minutes left, the dream was dashed by Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian latched onto Fernandinho's pass and fired City into the next round.

But was it offside?

BBC co-commentator Danny Murphy insisted it would have been ruled out if VAR was in use - but it wasn't.

City made it three in the last minute of extra-time through Torres.

But Cheltenham deserve an enormous amount of credit for their performance.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

News Now - Sport News