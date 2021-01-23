When Manchester City drew Cheltenham in the FA Cup, rivals fans were moaning.

‘City always get easy draws,’ they were saying.

What nobody expected was the League Two side to be 1-0 ahead with just 10 minutes remaining. But that was the case at Whaddon Road on Saturday evening.

A strong Man City line-up did very little to trouble the hosts. Then, when they failed to deal with yet another Ben Tozer long throw, Alfie May punished them.

Cheltenham led Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 with just 30 minutes remaining.

The Spaniard was rattled.

So much so that when Tozer lined up another throw a few minutes later, he wasn’t having any of it.

He stood in front of Tozer to protest the place in which the Cheltenham defender was taking the throw. City had complained he had gained several yards when taking the throw which led to Cheltenham’s goal and Guardiola simply wasn’t going to allow it again.

It led to referee Stuart Attwell having to come across and tell him to move.

From the Camp Nou to Cheltenham. Pep didn’t know what had hit him.

Fortunately for City, they managed to score three goals in the final 10 minutes to reach the fifth round of the competition.

Phil Foden grabbed an equaliser but Gabriel Jesus, who was adjudged to be onside, made it 2-1 with a few minutes late.

A third in the final minute of injury-time through Ferran Torres flattered City.

They knew they had got away with one just from Guardiola’s reaction to Tozer’s long throw!

