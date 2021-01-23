West Ham lining up move for promising Man Utd starlet

Brandon Williams is not playing all that much at Manchester United.

The 20-year-old was pushed down the pecking order by the signing of Alex Telles from Porto, while Luke Shaw remains the first-choice in the position.

It has led to Williams seeing his first-team opportunities restricted, and he has made just six appearances in all competitions.

Only three of those have been starts, in the FA Cup win over Watford, and the EFL Cup victories over Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

And now it seems he could be on his way out of Old Trafford with a number of clubs interested in taking him on loan.

The Sun reports that Southampton made their interest known earlier this month, while West Ham United are also said to have scouted him.

The Hammers only have one recognised left-back, in Aaron Cresswell, due to Arthur Masuaku’s injury problems.

Williams is subsequently seen as a possible acquisition as he looks to play more regularly.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Williams is an excellent prospect.

While his progress may have stalled somewhat, he is only 20 and has made a real impression at Old Trafford.

In total, he has made 42 appearances for United, having made his first-team breakthrough in the 2019/20 season, as he played 17 times in the top-flight and eight times in the Europa League.

Taking him on loan would be a good option for the Hammers, as they can inject some youth and pace into their backline.

Merely having him as a rotation option would be a boon to the Irons.

